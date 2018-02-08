Dangerous week in Alabama with 3 officer-involved shootings in 2 days

It's been a violent and dangerous week for law enforcement in Alabama - there have been three officer-involved shootings over two days.

On Wednesday night, the U.S. Marshall's Fugitive Task Force got information 31-year-old Tyler Hayes was in Heflin. He was wanted on several charges.

Officers say he tried to take off, ramming five law enforcement cars. Officers fired, and Hayes was hit. "I heard one person say he had nothing to lose by trying to escape. I believe he demonstrated that when he came out of the grocery store parking lot. One officer described it as reckless abandoned," Lt. John Riley with ALEA said.

On Wednesday morning in Florence, three men were shot when the Florence Lauderdale SWAT team was serving a search warrant. One of the men had a gun as the team entered the home.

Early Tuesday morning in Boaz, Arnold Ray Battles fired on Etowah County Drug Task Force agents attempting to serve a search warrant for meth.

Lt. Riley said these are risky situations. "It is very dangerous. Obviously, the Fugitive Recovery Task Force - that is what they do is track violent criminals," Riley said.

Riley said every situation is different but law enforcement is trained to handle these events when they come face to face with dangerous criminals.

"The training is a large part of how we respond. I tell you, 128 police officers were killed in 2017. I believe 44 of those were gunfire," said Riley.

So far this year, there have been 11 officers killed nationally.

Hayes is listed in stable but guarded condition at UAB. He will now face additional charges on top of felony warrants in Kentucky.

