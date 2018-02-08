Avondale Elementary in B'ham to close Friday because of the flu

Officials with the Birmingham City School system say Avondale Elementary School will close for students Friday, February 9, because of a significant number of reported flu cases.

We're told faculty and staff should report to Lincoln Professional Development Center.

While the school is closed Friday, the building will be cleaned and sanitized to help contain a further spread of the virus.

“Instructional time is important, and we don’t take lightly the decision to close a school,” said Dr. Lisa Herring, Superintendent. “We are also mindful that unexpected disruptions can present obstacles for some parents, but we are confident that they will agree that the health and safety of our students is paramount.”

The school is expected to reopen on Monday.

