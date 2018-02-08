Crimson Tide assistant joins Pittsburgh Steelers staff

The Crimson Tide will spend the offseason replacing another assistant coach.

Karl Dunbar, the defensive line coach at Alabama for the last two seasons, is leaving Tuscaloosa to join the Pittsburgh Steelers in the same capacity. The NFL team confirmed the hiring on Thursday.

Dunbar, age 50, was drafted by the Steelers in the 8th round of the 1990 NFL Draft. He has coached for the Bears, Vikings, Jets and Bills of the NFL before joining Alabama head coach Nick Saban’s staff.

“It’s awesome to be back. This team drafted me out of college," Dunbar said, via the Steeler's release. "Just to be back and the nostalgia of Pittsburgh, the mystique of Pittsburgh, the workman’s mentality. Hopefully I can bring that to the team. Having the relationship with Mike (Tomlin) and some of the coaches on the staff. Knowing Coach (John) Mitchell, who was a coach at LSU when I played. A lot of things he did, I do. I will lean on him to help me get to know the guys in the defensive line room and hopefully make it a great transition.”

Dunbar is the fourth Alabama assistant to leave the Crimson Tide since the end of the season: Jeremy Pruitt (Tennessee head coach), offensive coordinator Brian Daboll (Buffalo Bills OC) and defensive backs coach Derrick Ansley (Oakland Raiders).

