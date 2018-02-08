Jennifer Garner returns to TV for Lena Dunham's new HBO comedy - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Jennifer Garner returns to TV for Lena Dunham's new HBO comedy

Jennifer Garner is headed back to television and this time, she won't be needing any colorful wigs.

The actress is slated to star in HBO's limited series Camping from Girls producers Lena Dunham and Jenni Konner. She is set to play Kathryn Siddell-Bauers, a "controlling L.A. mom who is far less cheerful than her Lululemons imply" according to TVLine.

The eight-episode comedy is adapted from the British series of the same name and centers around a camping trip celebrating Kathryn's husband's 45th birthday. However, things go south when her docile sister, holier-than-thou ex-bestie and a free-spirited crasher gather in one place. The weekend will see marriages tested and friends clashing.

Garner's starring role in Camping marks her first major TV role since Alias in which she starred from 2001-2006 alongside Michael Vartan and Victor Garber. She currently lends her voice to the Netflix animated series Llama Llama.

