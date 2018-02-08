Woman, 77, killed in Montevallo house fire - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Woman, 77, killed in Montevallo house fire

MONTEVALLO, AL (WBRC) -

A woman was killed last Friday in a Montevallo house fire.

Shelby County Cororner Cilina Evans says 77-year-old Bertha Nix was killed due to smoke inhalation.

Evans says the fire was caused by a space heater.

