Peanut Butter & Jelly in Filo

Ingredients:

2 cups sugar

¾ cup cocoa powder

1 cup flour

1 cup butter

4 eggs

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

½ teaspoon baking powder

¼ teaspoon salt

Directions:

Heat oven to 350F. Melt butter. Mix butter and sugar with hand mixer. Add vanilla. Add eggs one at a

time until all are incorporated. Mix in cocoa, beat will until blended. Add flour, baking powder and salt;

beat well. Bake in 13 X 9 X 2 inch, greased pan for about 30 minutes.

Ingredients for Strawberry Confiture:

2 cups fresh strawberries, sliced

1 vanilla bean

1.5 cups sugar

Directions:

Heat in heavy bottom, non-reactive pot for about five minutes. Add sugar and fruit all at once. If it starts

to smoke, remove pot from heat. Gently stir as the sugar melts. Add scraped vanilla bean. Cook until it boils

and thickens, about five minutes.

Additional Ingredients:

Organic Peanut Butter

Phyllo Dough

Chocolate Chips

Melted Butter

Cut cooled brownies in 2 inch squares. Melt butter. Lay one sheet of phyllo on work surface. Butter well.

Lay another sheet of phyllo on top of the first. Butter well. Cut phyllo into four even squares. Place one

brownie on each phyllo square. Add one tablespoon of strawberry confiture to each brownie. Add

chocolate chips. Cinch dough around brownies like a little purse. Chill pbj's till ready to serve. Bake at

425F for about five minutes till dough starts to brown. Serve with favorite ice cream.