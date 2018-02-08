Authorities searching for missing Jasper man

Jasper police are searching for 44-year-old Rodney Earl Flemming.

Flemming was last seen on Jan. 31 in the 1900 block of 11th Ave. South in Jasper.

Police describe him as approximately 5-feet-8-inches tall, weighing 160 pounds.

If you see Flemming or have any information on his whereabouts, please contact the Jasper Police Department Investigation Division at 205-221-2121.

