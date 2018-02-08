Jill: We can put the umbrella away for a day or so

Thursday features sunshine and close to seasonal high temperatures in the 50s. Temperatures won’t be as cold tonight and fall back in the lower to middle 30s.



Friday we will see more clouds and a slight chance for a late afternoon and evening showers, otherwise most of the day will be dry and milder.



A FIRST ALERT for scattered showers during the Regions Superhero 5K. Rain coverage increases across Central Alabama to 80 percent during the afternoon and evening hours. A rumble of thunder can’t be ruled out along with locally heavy rainfall. Temperatures will be pleasant very spring-like and in the 60s.



Warm and moist air continues to build in on Sunday and will set the stage for a damp Mercedes-Benz Marathon and a potentially wet and stormy afternoon. Temperatures will rise well into the 60s. We will have to monitor for a few strong storms on Sunday afternoon.



The chance for showers d rops back to 20 percent on Monday and temperatures remain above normal.



More rain and thunder returns on Tuesday through Thursday. I would go ahead and plan on damp conditions for Valentine’s Day dinner plans.



If you are heading to Mobile or New Orleans to celebrate Mardi Gras, then plan on wet conditions.



Keep up with alerts through the WBRC First Alert Weather app. Remember to change your settings to “follow me” to get alerts anywhere you go.



Tracking sunshine on WBRC FOX6 News at Noon.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.