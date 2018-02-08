The Alabama Symphony Orchestra Presents Ravishing Rachmaninoff! Celebrate Valentine's Day with the ASO as Yakov Kasman returns to the stage for a brilliant performance of Rachmaninoff's Rhapsody on a Theme of Paganini. Maestro Carlos Izcaray then conducts Shostakovich's Symphony no. 10, which is sure to be a magical experience. Kasman is a local and world-renowned pianist.

The concert takes place at UAB's Alys Stephens Center on February 9 & 10 at 8 p.m. This program is a part of Alabama Symphony Orchestra's 2017-2018 Masterworks Series, sponsored by EBSCO and Vulcan Value Partners. Tickets start at $25 with student prices available. For tickets or more information, visit https://alabamasymphony.org/event/rachmaninoff.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.