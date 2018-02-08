Our House: Smart Homes

Cathy Borden with the Home Depot showed us how to turn our homes into Smart Homes. With the increasing popularity of shopping online today, people worry more about packages arriving safely and still being on our doorsteps when we arrive home. New smart technology allows us to see what's going on at the front door for virtually any place we might be - at home, out shopping, or even in another country. Cathy showed us some doorbells from Ring as an example of how you can safely monitor activity at your home morning, noon, or night.

Technology is not limited to the front door. Today smart homes include increased capabilities virtually everywhere. Adjustable lightbulbs, thermostats, door knobs, and locksets are all available and it's all easily connected to your tablet desktop or smartphone. All these new gadgets make your life easier. You can even set up a hub that lets you operate all the devices seamlessly. A hub allows all of these pieces to work together despite different manufacturers for the different devices. This allows perfect integration into your home automation system. The version from Google, even acts like a personal assistant providing answers to your questions.

