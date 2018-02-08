Frontier Airlines coming to Birmingham - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Frontier Airlines coming to Birmingham

By Julie Rockett, Digital Content Producer
Frontier Airlines coming to the Magic City
BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) -

A new airline for the Magic City.

Frontier Airlines will debut in April at the Birmingham Shuttlesworth-International Airport.

The low-cost carrier will offer 3 non-stop flights to Orlando, Denver and Philadelphia. 

