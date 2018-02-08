Frontier Airlines coming to Birmingham

Frontier Airlines coming to the Magic City (Source: Frontier Airlines)

A new airline is coming to the Magic City.

Frontier Airlines will debut in April at the Birmingham-Shuttlesworth International Airport.

Officials made the announcement Thursday morning.

The low-cost carrier will offer 3 non-stop flights to Orlando, Denver, and Philadelphia.

For more details about flight frequency and cost, visit this link.

