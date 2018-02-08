Congratulations to this week’s Rising Star, Kaylie Adcox!

Kaylie is a senior at Pell City High School with a 4.61 GPA. She is involved in Beta Club, is Managing Editor of the PELMEL Yearbook Staff, and is President of Key Club. While excelling in the classroom and having a perfect ACT score, she also gives her time to fundraising and hopes to help find a cure for Rett Syndrome in love of her sister.

Kaylie, congratulations on all you do and for being this week’s Rising Star.

