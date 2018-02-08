Congratulations to this week’s Rising Star, Kaylie Adcox!
Kaylie is a senior at Pell City High School with a 4.61 GPA. She is involved in Beta Club, is Managing Editor of the PELMEL Yearbook Staff, and is President of Key Club. While excelling in the classroom and having a perfect ACT score, she also gives her time to fundraising and hopes to help find a cure for Rett Syndrome in love of her sister.
Kaylie, congratulations on all you do and for being this week’s Rising Star.
To learn more about the WBRC FOX6 Rising Star program, sponsored by America's First Federal Credit Union, and how to nominate an outstanding student in your community, click here.
