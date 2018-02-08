Trace Barnett: Valentine's Day entertaining ideas

Trace Barnett - The Bitter Socialite - joined us with some ideas for cocktails and entertaining this Valentine's Day! Here is his recipe for his Sparkling Rose Margaritas.

2 ounces silver tequila

2 ounces triple sec

4-5 mint leaves

Raspberries

Lime juice

Sparkling Rose or champagne

Sugar for garnish

Combine mint leaves, raspberries, and ice in a cocktail shaker. Muddle the mint with the ice and raspberries by pressing with a sturdy spoon. Add tequila, triple sec, and lime juice. Shake until a frost as developed on the outside of the shaker and cold to the touch. Pour into a cocktail glass with a sugar rim. Top with sparkling rose. Dip glasses first in lime juice and then into sugar to create a festive and tasty rim. Fill the glass and garnish with additional raspberries. Enjoy!

Nothing is more festive for Valentine's Day than a table completely decked out in lovely pinks from vibrant to blush. This charming combination is one that just exudes warmth and all things love. In my opinion, Valentine's Day is the perfect day to get a little bit cheesy with the decor. And what better place to stock up on decorations than the dollar store. There are a few tricks to pulling off cheesy, expected decor in a phenomenal way, and that involves the color palette. I like to choose three to five colors that work cohesively together.

Valentine's Day is an especially fun palette to work with considering all of the wonderfully bright, pastel shades of red, pink, and even purple. Objects with different textures are an awesome addition and always add a bit of whimsy. Trace was so excited to find these frilly, foiled hearts. They make great additions to any table as a runner or even a placemat. Scattered rose petals are practically a staple on Valentine's Day. Typically real rose petals are quite expensive for a small quantity. Make a dramatic impact by using fake petals and supplement with seasonal petals like a Camellia or whatever is blooming your yard.

Another way to really luxe up your decor is by incorporating small candies. Trace says he has always loved the classic heart-shaped ones with little love notes on them. Fill small shot glasses with them and place all around. These make wonderful treats for your guests to nibble on and are perfect for place cards. Trace went wild about these glittery lips. They just made him laugh and brought a smile to his face. Since they were on sale he splurged and went with both pink and red. He told us this whole spread cost $.65 cents! And he says the closer you wait the better prices you can get. The selection can be a bit picked over, but it's totally worth taking the chance. For more great ideas, visit www.thebittersocialite.com.

