Jeh Jeh Live: Home Building & Remodeling Showcase

Home projects may be fresh on your mind as we are looking ahead to spring. If you are planning a new home construction, remodel or even just a new home project, the Home Building & Remodeling Showcase Friday, February 9th through Sunday, February 11th at the Finley Center in the Hoover Met Complex is sure to provide inspiration as well as education on where to begin.

The Showcase will give attendees a chance to connect with some of the premier businesses in the area that can help with home building and home improvement projects. The Showcase is also the perfect opportunity to hear from experts in the field who can offer insight on making your home more beautiful and efficient through an assortment of seminars each day. Some of the topics include:

Induction Cooking

Today's Smart Home

Trending Without Being Trendy: Remodeling Tips

Carved Mantel Demonstration

Kitchen and Bath Design

The Pitfalls on Hiring an Unlicensed Contractor

Tickets are $8 each, and children 12 and under are free. Tickets are available for purchase online at http://bit.ly/2ExShll and at the door. All major credit cards are accepted. All current and former Military personnel will receive free admission with Military ID. Hours of operation, Friday, February 9th through Sunday, February 11th from 10 a.m. - 7 p.m.

Visit www.birminghambuilder.com or Home Building & Remodeling Showcase on Facebook for more information. Address to the Hoover Met Complex is 100 Ben Chapman Dr., Hoover, AL 35244.

