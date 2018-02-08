Sweet Pepper Marinara with Pasta

Ingredients:

1 lb pasta

1/2 cup olive oil

1 cup sweet peppers

1 15oz can of crushed tomatoes

1 15 oz can of tomato sauce

1 tbsp garlic powder or 4 cloves fresh chopped garlic

1 cup white wine

1 tbsp Italian seasoning

Salt and pepper to taste

Optional but almost mandatory. Cook chicken, spare ribs or sausage in the sauce for tons of flavor and incredible tasting meat.

Directions:

In a large pot on medium heat add olive oil, garlic, Italian seasoning and cook for 1 minute.

Add sweet peppers and cook for about 3 minutes.

Add white wine, tomato sauces and allow to simmer for about a half hour to an hour.

Serve over pasta and enjoy.

