Sweet Pepper Marinara with Pasta

Ingredients:

1 lb pasta
1/2 cup olive oil
1 cup sweet peppers
1 15oz can of crushed tomatoes
1 15 oz can of tomato sauce
1 tbsp garlic powder or 4 cloves fresh chopped garlic
1 cup white wine
1 tbsp Italian seasoning
Salt and pepper to taste 
Optional but almost mandatory. Cook chicken, spare ribs or sausage in the sauce for tons of flavor and incredible tasting meat. 

Directions:

In a large pot on medium heat add olive oil, garlic, Italian seasoning and cook for 1 minute.
Add sweet peppers and cook for about 3 minutes. 
Add white wine, tomato sauces and allow to simmer for about a half hour to an hour. 
Serve over pasta and enjoy.

