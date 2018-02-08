Alabama college student struck, killed by car near campus

JACKSONVILLE, Ala. (AP) - An Alabama college student struck by a car near campus has died.

Calhoun County Coroner Pat Brown tells news outlets that 23-year-old Justin Tinker was crossing a highway near Jacksonville State University on foot when he was struck by another student's car Tuesday night.

He was treated at the scene, and pronounced dead at a hospital.

The driver remained on scene and talked with officials. It's unclear if any charged will be filed.

Tinker's body will be autopsied. The chemistry major will be honored at JSU's graduation in May.

