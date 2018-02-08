Mickey: Sunshine today then rain moves in again

We will see sunshine before rain moves back in just in time for the weekend. (Source: WBRC weather)

We begin our Thursday morning with temps in the 20s to 30s and with cloud cover still lingering. Look for clearing skies during the morning hours.

With lots of sunshine expected today...we should experience a northeast wind around 5 mph.

Tonight should be clear, lows near 37 and winds out of the east around 5 mph.

Friday is expected to begin with mostly sunny skies. Clouds should begin moving in during the afternoon hours with a few showers likely to follow into west Alabama. Highs should top out close to 60-degrees. By Friday evening rain is likely across our area.

Saturday morning should begin with mild temperatures and wet conditions. With highs likely reaching the low 60s, we are forecasting rain all day and night.

Sunday morning looks wet as well. If you're running in or attending the Mercedes Marathon be sure and take your rain gear. Look for morning temps in the 50s...Highs are expected to reach the upper 60s.

Scattered showers and mild temps remain in the forecast through midweek.

Keep that umbrella handy, and have a nice Thursday!

