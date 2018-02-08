The Latest: Eagles Super Bowl parade filling with fans

(AP Photo/Julio Cortez). Philadelphia Eagles Zach Ertz, center, holds up the Vince Lombardi Trophy while displaying it to fans gathered to welcome them in Philadelphia a day after defeating the New England Patriots in Super Bowl 52 in Minneapolis, Mond...

(AP Photo/Julio Cortez). Philadelphia Eagles stand atop a news van while waiting for the team to deplane Monday, Feb. 5, 2018, at Philadelphia International Airport a day after defeating the New England Patriots in Super Bowl 52.

(AP Photo/Jacqueline Larma). Philadelphia Eagles fan and fashion designer Nancy Volpe Beringer places a small dressmaker's form with an outfit she says she made and would like to give Eagles' Nick Foles daughter, Lily, on the steps of the Philadelphia ...

(AP Photo/Julio Cortez). Philadelphia Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie carries the Vince Lombardi Trophy while walking to a fence to show it to fans gathered to welcome them in Philadelphia a day after defeating the New England Patriots in Super Bowl 52, Mon...

(AP Photo/Julio Cortez). A Philadelphia Eagles fan chants while waiting for the team to arrive at Philadelphia International Airport a day after defeating the New England Patriots in Super Bowl 52 in Minneapolis, Monday, Feb. 5, 2018.

PHILADELPHIA (AP) - The Latest on the parade for the Super Bowl-winning Philadelphia Eagles (all times local):

7 a.m.

All roads and rails lead to Philadelphia as fans pour into the city for the Eagles' Super Bowl parade.

People began lining the 5-mile (8-kilometer) route before dawn Thursday. Organizers are prepared for as many as 2 million people, but the actual number may be much lower.

Many fans are taking mass transit. New Jersey Transit on Wednesday suspended ticket sales on its Atlantic City Line into Philadelphia. All 50,000 special parade day tickets for the SEPTA regional railroad lines sold out.

The city's two subways are free all day.

Schools and government offices are closed in the city. The Erco company gave more than 100 employees in New Jersey and Delaware a paid day off so they can celebrate.

6:15 a.m.

Early birds are headed to the Eagles Super Bowl parade in Philadelphia.

Before dawn in frigid wind chills in the low 20s, people have started lining the parade route Thursday to celebrate the team's first NFL title in nearly 60 years.

Other fans lined up for mass transit. The city's two subways are free all da. But all 50,000 special parade day tickets for the SEPTA regional railroad lines sold out. The rapid transit system connecting Philadelphia and southern New Jersey also sold parade tickets, but that doesn't guarantee a ride.

The parade starts near the team's stadium and culminates its 5-mile (8-kilometer) trek at the art museum steps that Sylvester Stallone climbed in the "Rocky" movies.

Midnight

The championship parade Philadelphia has dreamed about and agonized over is finally here.

The city's first Super Bowl parade steps off Thursday, capping a glorious week for jubilant fans celebrating an NFL title that had eluded them for nearly 60 years. Led by backup quarterback Nick Foles and second-year coach Doug Pederson, the Eagles beat the New England Patriots 41-33.

Schools, museums, courts, government offices and even the Philadelphia Zoo will be shut down.

Organizers say they're preparing for as many as 2 million people to jam the parade route.

