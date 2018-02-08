Home Improvement and Justified actor Mickey Jones dies at 76

There are only two monocultural entertainment properties anymore: Game of Thrones and Star Wars. And one of those is ending next year.

There are only two monocultural entertainment properties anymore: Game of Thrones and Star Wars. And one of those is ending next year.

The internet is melting down over the Game of Thrones guys doing Star Wars movies

Jennifer Garner is headed back to television and this time, she won't be needing any colorful wigs.

Character actor Mickey Jones died at the age of 76 on Wednesday, Feb. 7 from "effects of a long illness."



Character actor Mickey Jones died at the age of 76 on Wednesday, Feb. 7 from "effects of a long illness," according to Variety.

Jones was best known for his work on Home Improvement, where he played Tim Taylor's (Tim Allen) close friend and Tool Time frequent guest Pete Bilker from 1991-1999. He was also well known for his stint as the charismatic drug dealer Rodney "Hot Rod" Dunham on FX's Justified. His other television credits include Baywatch, Married with Children and It's Always Sunny in Philadelphia.

The actor published a memoir in 2009 titled "That Would Be Me," inspired by his Home Improvement catchphrase. He most recently appeared in J.K. Simmons' Growing Up Fisher.

Jones was an accomplished musician who played with legendary singers such as Trini Lopez, Johnny Rivers, and Kenny Rodgers. He also toured with Bob Dylan during the folk singer's controversial electric period. Jones was drumming for Dylan during the 1966 performance at the Manchester Free Trade Hall when Dylan was dubbed, "Judas!" by an audience member.

