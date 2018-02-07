16-year-old girl grazed by stray bullet is back home recovering

New recommendations from the state on ways to improve Tuscaloosa schools consistently on the failing schools list. There are some cons about the school quality review conducted at Central High school but there were some positives about the report too.More >>
She said she heard gun shots around 2 a.m. "That's what made me get on the floor. I got up to get on the floor, but I was already shot," said the 16-year-old.
Central High School Principal Dr. Clarence Sutton said they had quite a number of students and teachers out with the flu Wednesday. And at home is where he wants them to get better to keep a school outbreak from happening.
We can expect a slow clearing during the overnight hours. Lows will fall between 28-32 degrees.
The shooting took place after the victim arrived at the home and was told a pizza had not been ordered. While the victim tried to figure out who ordered the pizza, he was ambushed and shot.
