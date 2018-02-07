16-year-old girl grazed by stray bullet is back home recovering

Jessica Joseph, is back home Wednesday night, after a close call this morning.

She said she heard gun shots around 2 a.m. "That's what made me get on the floor. I got up to get on the floor, but I was already shot,” said the 16-year-old.

Joseph, a high school junior, said two bullets came inside the house.

“I was laying in the bed, which is right here by this window," she said. "The gun shot came in on that side. One bullet hit me the other missed."

Birmingham police said they don't have any suspects. The family has only lived at the home for about six months.

Joseph’s grandfather said there were six kids in the house last night and he knows this situation could have been worse. Joseph now has a reminder, of how precious life truly is.

"God has a plan for me. I am his chosen one. He was protecting me throughout the entire process."

