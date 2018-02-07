Central High School quality review shows pros and cons

The state has presented new ways for Tuscaloosa schools to improve from consistently being on the failing schools list.

There are some cons about the school quality review conducted at Central High School, but there were also some positives about the report.

One pro is that Central High School's 9th and 10th graders are performing just above the district and national average in reading and math.

The improvement plan lists positive culture, the freshman transition program and community partnerships as reasons why.

A big problem is the high number of absent students, some factors contribute to that too.

“Things sometimes promote absenteeism, maybe I'm afraid, maybe I'm afraid to take the test, maybe I'm afraid of failure, maybe I didn't have a good night's rest and when I get to school my mind is all over the place,“ said school board member Matthew Wilson.

Wilson said he's hopeful with the track their on Central High should be off that failing schools list in the next few years.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.