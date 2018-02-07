J-P: Rain chances climbing for the weekend

We can expect a slow clearing during the overnight hours. Lows will fall between 28-32 degrees.

Thursday will be mostly sunny with temperatures in the mid-50s. We'll see increasing clouds by Friday afternoon. Rain chances are around 60-percent.

FIRST ALERT: Widespread rain is expected Saturday and Sunday. Highs will reach the lower 60s on Saturday. If you're going to the Regions Super Hero 5K Saturday, you can plan on seeing some rain. Widespread rain is expected on Sunday with highs in the lower 60s. We'll see morning lows in the mid to upper 50s. An isolated thunderstorm is possible both days. No severe weather is expected.

Drier air will arrive on Monday with sunshine during the afternoon. We are expecting some additional rain expected on Tuesday and Wednesday. Temperatures next week will reach the mid to upper 60s.

