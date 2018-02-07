Pizza delivery man shot in Birmingham

An official with Birmingham police confirmed the victim was ambushed by two unknown black males as he returned to his vehicle from the house on Overlook Road. The victim's injuries are not life threatening.

The suspects demanded money and took the pizza and wings the victims had. It was unknown when the victim was shot, but it is confirmed the victim returned fire. It is unknown if a suspect was struck.

ORIGINAL: A man has been shot while delivering pizza in Birmingham. The incident occurred in the 4000 block of Overlook Road

The shooting took place after the victim arrived at the home and was told a pizza had not been ordered. While the victim tried to figure out who ordered the pizza, he was ambushed by the suspects and shot.

The victim ran back to his car and drove himself to a nearby fire station where he is being treated.

No suspects are in custody.

This story is developing.

