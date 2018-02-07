University of Montevallo Police Chief Chadd Adams resigns after DUI charge

The University of Montevallo has confirmed their Chief of Police, Chadd Adams, has resigned his position.

According to the Shelby County Reporter, Adams was arrested on a DUI charge in Alabaster back in November 2017.

Officials with the University released the following information about Chief Adams' resignation:

The University of Montevallo has received notice of Chief Chadd Adams’ resignation as its Chief of Police. While the University regrets the circumstances that have led to Chief Adams’ resignation, we understand and respect his decision. The University acknowledges with appreciation Chief Adams’ many years of faithful service, and wishes him well in his future endeavors.

Adams had been with the U of M for ten years.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.