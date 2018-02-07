Suspect wanted on 'violent felony' charges apprehended after chase

The Nissan Titan that was driven by the suspect. (Source: Dixon Hayes/WBRC)

A suspect wanted in Kentucky on multiple "violent felony" charges was apprehended after a chase ended near Heflin Wednesday evening.

Members of the U.S. Marshals Gulf Coast Fugitive Task Force were attempting to arrest the man at WM Grocery on Highway 9 Wednesday.

The suspect, who has not yet been identified, attempted to run down one of the officers in the parking lot of the store.

That's when shots were fired at the suspect as he tried to get away. Marshals then began chasing him.

The chase went down Highway 9 until law enforcement vehicles performed a pit maneuver. The Nissan Titan truck he was driving, which was believed to be stolen, then spun into the parking lot of New Harmony Baptist Church in Heflin.

More shots rang out. We understand the suspect was shot at the location. He was then taken to Birmingham for treatment of his injuries.

No law enforcement officers were injured.

