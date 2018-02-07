Cullman county canceling classes Thursday & Friday because of flu concerns

Cullman County schools are closing Thursday and Friday because of serious concerns over the spread of the flu.



School leaders say there were roughly 1,000 children absent from school Wednesday. That is approximately a tenth of the total student population.



Even though canceling class is likely not a popular decision among parents, Superintendent Shane Barnette said he didn't have a choice.



"I get it. I know it creates a hardship. But at the same time, we've got to do what we think is best for kids. And it comes down to the safety and health of kids. This is what we think we need to do," he said.

An early dismissal was already scheduled before this situation arose Wednesday. Teachers were being told to spend the afternoon cleaning and disinfecting their classrooms. Administrators will do the same Thursday and Friday.



"I reached out to the state health department. And while they don't necessarily ever recommend closing facilities and things, she (health department official) does support my decision and they think this will help. If the kids are coming and a kid has coughed on one desk and they get it from that, she said this should fix that problem," said Barnette.



