Cullman county canceling classes Thursday & Friday because of flu concerns

The city of Tuscaloosa reported four sanitary sewer spills Wednesday. Some of the areas affected included at least one near a neighborhood. The spills happened at a lift station near Cherrystone Circle, a lift station near Keenes Mill Road, a lift station near Jack Warner Parkway and in the 4400 block on Kauloosa Avenue.More >>
Certain people are more likely to have a heart attack after the onset of the flu.More >>
Cullman county cancelling classes Thursday/Friday because of flu concerns Cullman County schools are closing Thursday and Friday because of serious concerns over the spread of the flu.More >>
A couple of school systems in central Alabama have decided to close for the rest of the week - Thursday, Feb. 8 and Friday, Feb. 9 - because a large percentage of students are out sick because of the flu.More >>
Hoover Police arrested a Kansas man on February 4 after an ongoing identity theft investigation. 32-year-old Justin Edward Fink of Roeland Park, Kansas was taken into custody at the Riverchase Galleria after he was spotted by an officer working at the mall.More >>
