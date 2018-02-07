SCHOOL CLOSINGS for Thursday, Friday because of the flu

A couple of school systems in central Alabama have decided to close for the rest of the week - Thursday, Feb. 8 and Friday, Feb. 9 - because a large percentage of students are out sick because of the flu.

The two systems that have decided to close schools for the rest of the week are Cullman County and Boaz City.

The flu has been widespread for several weeks now in Alabama. We'll update this list if any other systems decide to close for the same reason.

