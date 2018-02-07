National Signing Day: A son's love for his mom

National Signing Day has always been like a holiday for Pinson Valley standout wide receiver Allen Dailey. His dream has been to one day sign a National Letter of Intent and go to play college football. Wednesday February 7, 2018 was finally his turn and his dream became a reality when he signed to play at the University of Kentucky.

Turns out Allen Dailey’s dream day had something missing, his mom. Marilyn Dailey was not at her son’s signing because she was laid up at home battling Breast Cancer. Marilyn Dailey was sent home recently from Hospice as the disease has reached the stage four level to be more comfortable and surrounded by loved ones. As Allen Dailey signed his NLI his mind was on his mom instead of the joy of getting his college education paid in full along with playing the game he loves. “She wanted to be here, but she wasn’t strong enough,” said Allen Dailey. “She wanted no tears, she wanted me to be a man, but I can’t wait to get home and give her a kiss and a hug.”

Marilyn Dailey was diagnosed during her son’s senior football season but opted not to tell him so he could focus all his energy on the Indians playoff run. Allen Dailey helped Pinson to its first state championship in football in early December. A few days later he learned of his mom’s illness and has been at her side every minute that he could.

