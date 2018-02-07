Hoover Police arrest Kansas man in identity theft case

A couple of school systems in central Alabama have decided to close for the rest of the week - Thursday, Feb. 8 and Friday, Feb. 9 - because a large percentage of students are out sick because of the flu.More >>
Hoover Police arrested a Kansas man on February 4 after an ongoing identity theft investigation. 32-year-old Justin Edward Fink of Roeland Park, Kansas was taken into custody at the Riverchase Galleria after he was spotted by an officer working at the mall.More >>
Boaz City Schools will be closing on Thursday and Friday due to the widespread flu outbreak.More >>
Chilton County authorities are reporting storm damage that is affecting homes and roadways.More >>
On Jan. 29, 2018, the suspect successfully withdrew $9,000 from the victim's checking account after presenting an Alabama driver's licenese and social security card bearing the victim's information.More >>
