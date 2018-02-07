Hoover Police arrest Kansas man in identity theft case

Hoover Police arrested a Kansas man on February 4 after an ongoing identity theft investigation.

32-year-old Justin Edward Fink of Roeland Park, Kansas was taken into custody at the Riverchase Galleria after he was spotted by an officer working at the mall.

When arrested, he was found with a forged check from a car dealership in Clanton.

He notified authorities he was staying at a Hampton Inn. A search warrant was obtained and police found a printer, driver's licenses, and tax documents.

They also found 117 stolen checks that had a total face value of more than $760,000.

Going back to January, police were notified of a man staying at two other area hotels. Staff says he possessed materials that could be used to alter checks. Detectives say Fink is tied to these hotel rooms in addition to the Hampton Inn.

Fink has been charged with trafficking in stolen identities and possession of a forged instrument. His bonds total $1,075,000.

Police say other charges are likely coming in the future as detectives continue to investigate the case.

If you have any information, you're asked to contact Detective Josh Wiggins at 205-739-7499.

