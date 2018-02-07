VIDEO: Hoover's Niblett talks about son signing to play college football

Of the 18 football players that signed at Hoover High School today, one might've meant been a little more special to head coach Josh Niblett.

Niblett, who has coached the Bucs since 2008, watched his son, Shaw, sign with Cumberland University.

"This is really special. He means a lot to me and I'm just excited for him," Niblett said.

The father-son, coach-player relationship was one Niblett had with his father. For Shaw, though, it was more about father and son than coach and player.

"He's dad at the house and he's dad here. He'll never be coach," he said.

During Shaw's time as a Buc, he never received special treatment -- at least not in an easy way.

"He coached me harder than anyone else, but that's what made me a better player," Shaw said.

Added Niblett: "There were no handouts. He earned everything."

