Auburn football announces 2018 National Signing Day class

By Jahmal Kennedy, Digital Content Producer
AUBURN, AL (WSFA) -

Top high school athletes across the country made their announcements of where they will be playing their college football come fall and Auburn will be home to quite a few new faces.

On the Plains, the Tigers will look to continue success on the gridiron and this 2018 signing class can help keep that going.

Auburn announced the signing of nine players, and they are:

  • Kolbi Fuqua: Ath, 6-1, 210 Cordova, AL/ Cordova
  • Matthew Hill: WR, 6-2, 185 Snellville, GA/ Brookwood
  • Rucgard Jibunor: Buck, 6-3, 215 Athens, GA/ Athens Christian
  • Caleb Johnson: DL, 6-3, 260 Columbus, GA/ Northside
  • Harold Joiner: RB, 6-3, 210 Birmingham, AL/ Mountain Brook
  • Roger McCreary: DB, 5-11, 180 Mobile, AL/ Williamson
  • Coynis Miller Jr.: DL, 6-2, 300 Birmingham, AL/ Jackson-Olin
  • Anthony Schwartz: WR, 6-0, 180 Ft. Lauderdale, FL/ American Heritage
  • Arryn Siposs: P 6-2, 200 Melbourne, Australia/ Pro Kick Australia

