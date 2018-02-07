Boaz City Schools closing Thursday, Friday due to flu - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

BOAZ, AL (WBRC) -

Boaz City Schools will be closing on Thursday and Friday due to the widespread flu outbreak.

280 out of 2,400 students are reported to have the flu, according to the superintendent.

Officials will be doing extensive cleaning over the next few days.

At least 89 cases of potential flu-related deaths are being investigated in Alabama.

