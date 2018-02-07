VIDEO: Hoover has 18 sign to play collegiate football

This year's Hoover football senior class had one last celebrated.

After winning back-to-back Class 7A state championships, 18 football players in the class of 2018 were recognized Wednesday for signing to play football collegiately.

"Our staff does a great job. Gabe Rodriguez, who is head of our college recruiting, does a great job of getting our kids looked at with great exposure," Hoover head coach Josh Niblett said. "We try to do a good job getting our kids' names out, whether it's starting in spring, when they're sophomores or juniors or seniors, but we have a lot of guys in our program that want to go play (in college), and we want to try to give them that opportunity. To have 18 guys to come off your team and play college football is special."

The list includes Shedrick Jackson, nephew of Bo Jackson, signing with Auburn, Mike Maye signing with Georgia Tech, Barret Pickering signing with Nebraska and Camren Wood signing with Samford. Niblett's son, Shaw, is also one of Hoover's 18 signees, signing with Cumberland University. A full list of signees and their schools is below:

Jacob Bodden - Liberty

Vonte Brackett - Holmes Community College

Chase Brown - North Alabama

Khamari Brown - North Alabama

Stevie Cole - Northwest Mississippi Junior College

Kaleb Gibbs - Delta State

Tyrell Goldsmith - Delta State

Adrian Hill - Delta State

Isaiah Hubbard - Oklahoma Panhandle State University

Shedrick Jackson - Auburn

Gary Larson - Cumberland University

Mike Maye - Georgia Tech

Shaw Niblett - Cumberland University

Jalen Parker - Cumerland University

Barret Pickering - Nebraska

Devon Scott - Holmes Community College

Phillip Stanton, Jr. - University of Cumberlands

Camren Wood - Samford University

