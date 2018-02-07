FIRST ALERT: Cold and windy Wednesday night

It is sometimes one extreme to another when it comes to Alabama weather. The rain is finally moving out of the area leaving us with colder and drier air. Expect overnight lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s. The clouds will finally leave the area by midnight.

Thursday will be mostly sunny with temperatures in the mid-50s. We'll see increasing clouds by Friday afternoon. Rain chances are around 60-percent.

FIRST ALERT: Widespread rain is expected Saturday and Sunday. Highs will reach the lower 60s on Saturday. If you're going to the Regions Super Hero 5K Saturday, you can plan on seeing some rain. Widespread rain is expected on Sunday with highs in the lower 60s. We'll see morning lows in the mid to upper 50s. An isolated thunderstorm is possible both days. No severe weather is expected.

Drier air will arrive on Monday with sunshine during the afternoon. We are expecting some additional rain expected on Tuesday and Wednesday. Temperatures next week will reach the mid to upper 60s.

