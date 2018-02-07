Golden Potato Soup

Ingredients:

5 pounds small Gold Potatoes

4 cups Chicken Broth

1 cup Heavy Cream

1 cup Sour Cream

1 tablespoon Delicious Goodness Seasoning or Dry Ranch Dressing Mix

Sea salt to taste

Freshly Ground White Pepper to taste



For The Garnish:

Shredded Sharp Cheddar Cheese

Grated Romano Cheese

Cooked, diced Bacon

Sliced Green Onions

Directions:

In a Soup Pot add chicken broth with sea salt and bring to a boil. Add Potatoes, and then lower to a simmer until potatoes are tender, usually about 15 minutes. Much of the broth will evaporate, but don't worry; the potatoes will be strong J Remove from heat, and lightly smash potatoes with a heavy whisk or a potato masher. Stir in sour cream, heavy cream, dry ranch mix, sea salt, and white pepper. Return to heat and simmer, stirring occasionally, until the soup is the consistency that you want. If you like it thicker let it cook down longer. If you like it thinner then it will be ready to go in about 10 minutes.

When you are ready to serve, top with Cheddar, Romano, Bacon, and Green Onions.

Refrigerate for up to 7 days. This recipe is packed full of delicious goodness! To reheat just add a little more broth, milk or cream.

