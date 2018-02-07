Idenitfy theft: $9K stolen from Mountain Brook bank account

It is sometimes one extreme to another when it comes to Alabama weather. The rain is finally moving out of the area leaving us with colder and drier air. Expect overnight lows in the upper 20s to lower 30s.More >>
On Jan. 29, 2018, the suspect successfully withdrew $9,000 from the victim's checking account after presenting an Alabama driver's licenese and social security card bearing the victim's information.More >>
A Jacksonville State University student was killed after being hit by a car on Tuesday night near campus.More >>
FIRST ALERT for falling temperatures Wednesday that will level off in the 40s this afternoon! The heaviest rain has moved out, but light to moderate rain will continue at times this afternoon, especially south of I-20.More >>
Chilton County authorities are reporting storm damage that is affecting homes and roadways.More >>
