Idenitfy theft: $9K stolen from Mountain Brook bank account

Mountain Brook police are looking for a suspect who illegally drew money from a Regions Bank account.

On Jan. 29, 2018, the suspect successfully withdrew $9,000 from the victim's checking account after presenting an Alabama driver's license and social security card bearing the victim's information.

If you have any information on the suspect, please call the Mountain Brook Police Department at 205-767-9549.

We will provide more information when it is available.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.