JSU student killed after being hit by car near campus Tuesday night

A Jacksonville State University student was killed after being hit by a car on Tuesday night near campus.

Authorities identified the victim as 23-year-old Justin Tinker.

Calhoun County Coroner Pat Brown said Tinker was crossing Highway 204 on foot when he was struck by a car driven by another student.

First responders treated Tinker on the scene, then he was transported to Anniston RMC where he was later pronounced dead.

The driver remained at the scene and talked with state troopers who worked the wreck, according to officials.

Brown said Tinker’s body will go to UAB Hospital for an autopsy.

