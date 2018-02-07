JSU student killed after being hit by car near campus Tuesday night

A Jacksonville State University student was killed after being hit by a car on Tuesday night near campus.More >>
FIRST ALERT for falling temperatures Wednesday that will level off in the 40s this afternoon! The heaviest rain has moved out, but light to moderate rain will continue at times this afternoon, especially south of I-20.More >>
Chilton County authorities are reporting storm damage that is affecting homes and roadways.More >>
Alabama fans may one day see a familiar name on the back of their quarterback's jersey. Braxton Barker, the son of National Championship winning Jay Barker, is headed to Tuscaloosa in the fall.More >>
Cullman County schools will be closed Thursday and Friday due to flu.More >>
