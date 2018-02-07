FIRST ALERT Update: Lingering showers and falling temperatures Wednesday

FIRST ALERT for falling temperatures Wednesday that will level off in the 40s this afternoon! The heaviest rain has moved out, but light to moderate rain will continue at times this afternoon, especially south of I-20.



Tonight, cloudy skies remain and showers end. The sky clears by morning and temperatures fall in the frosty range.



Thursday features more sunshine and close to seasonal high temperatures in the 50s.



On Friday, showers return from south to north. If you are located south of I-20 then expect some showers during the late morning hours and points northward through the afternoon. The coverage increases to 50 percent. Temperatures rise back into the lower 60s which is above normal.



Personally, I think the Groundhog is wrong because the pattern is looking milder than normal going forward.



A FIRST ALERT for scattered showers during the Regions Superhero 5K, though the greatest coverage looks to stay northwest. Rain coverage increases across central Alabama to 60 percent during the afternoon and evening hours. Temperatures will be pleasant again and in the 50s to near 60 degrees.



A FIRST ALERT for light rain likely during the Mercedes-Benz Marathon. Temperatures will be warmest to start and near 60 degrees and then fall during the afternoon hours and decreasing rain chances.



Next week looks mild and showers return on Tuesday and Wednesday.



