14 Spain Park student-athletes sign scholarships on National Signing Day

From football, to lacrosse, golf, basketball, soccer, and volleyball, 14 student-athletes from Spain Park High School are taking their talents to the next level. The following student-athletes signed scholarships on Wednesday.

Braxton Barker – University of Alabama (football) Preferred Walk-On

Josh Corley – Roanoke College (lacrosse)

Carter Goodwin – Wallace State Community College (golf)

Ethan Hagood – University of Alabama Birmingham (golf)

Reed Hereford – Jefferson State Community College (golf)

Barrett Herring – University of South Carolina Upstate (basketball)

Blake Hester – Murray State University (football)

Claire Holt – University of Richmond (basketball)

D’Arie Johnson – Faulkner University (football)

Marlee Johnson – Rollins College (volleyball)

Jalen McMillan – Dodge City Community College (football)

Brooks Rice – University of North Carolina- Greensboro (soccer)

Cole Starr – Huntingdon College (football)

Caroline Waldrop – Western Kentucky University (golf)

