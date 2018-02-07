14 Spain Park student-athletes sign scholarships on National Sig - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

14 Spain Park student-athletes sign scholarships on National Signing Day

HOOVER, AL (WBRC) -

From football, to lacrosse, golf, basketball, soccer, and volleyball, 14 student-athletes from Spain Park High School are taking their talents to the next level. The following student-athletes signed scholarships on Wednesday.

  • Braxton Barker – University of Alabama (football) Preferred Walk-On
  • Josh Corley – Roanoke College (lacrosse)
  • Carter Goodwin – Wallace State Community College (golf)
  • Ethan Hagood – University of Alabama Birmingham (golf)
  • Reed Hereford – Jefferson State Community College (golf)
  • Barrett Herring – University of South Carolina Upstate (basketball)
  • Blake Hester – Murray State University (football)
  • Claire Holt – University of Richmond (basketball)
  • D’Arie Johnson – Faulkner University (football)
  • Marlee Johnson – Rollins College (volleyball)
  • Jalen McMillan – Dodge City Community College (football)
  • Brooks Rice – University of North Carolina- Greensboro (soccer)
  • Cole Starr – Huntingdon College (football)
  • Caroline Waldrop – Western Kentucky University (golf)

