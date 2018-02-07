Braxton Barker talks following in father Jay's footsteps, going to Alabama

Alabama fans may one day see a familiar name on the back of their quarterback's jersey. Braxton Barker, the son of National Championship winning Jay Barker, is headed to Tuscaloosa in the fall.

“Words can’t describe what I’m feeling right now,” says the Spain Park QB at the school's National Signing Day event.

He says joining the Crimson Tide fulfills a dream he's had since he was a little kid. And getting a chance to possibly play where his father played it special to him, "He played there so it’s pretty special I have chance to go and play there, it’s pretty awesome.”

Tide fans are no stranger to the "Process" and Braxton knows he has a lot of work ahead of him, "I’m going to have to come in every day and work hard…I worked hard here to get my starting job so I’m going to do the same thing there and see how it works out.”

