3 shot as Alabama police serve warrants

FLORENCE, Ala. (AP) - Authorities say three people were shot in north Alabama as members of a drug task force entered a home with a search warrant.

Police Chief Ron Tyler tells area media that members of a SWAT team were assisting narcotics officers when the shooting occurred early Wednesday.

Tyler says officers faced "imminent serious danger" and had to use lethal force. But Tyler isn't saying who fired their weapons or who was shot, other than that no law enforcement officers were wounded.

Three people were taken to a hospital for treatment, but authorities didn't release any information on their conditions or identities.

The confrontation happened at a residence at the end of a dead-end road in Florence, which is located in northwestern Alabama.

