Teen girl's face grazed with bullet in Birmingham - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Teen girl's face grazed with bullet in Birmingham

(Source: Raycom images) (Source: Raycom images)
BIRMINGHAM, AL (WBRC) -

A Birmingham teen is recovering after a bullet from an early morning shooting grazed her face. 

The unidentified 16-year-old girl suffered non-life threatening injuries after the bullet entered a home in the 4900 block of Brittan Street. 

No suspect is in custody. 

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly