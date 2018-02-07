Storm damage affects homes and roadways in Jemison

A tree fell on a house in Jemison, an area seeing storm damage. (Source: WBRC video)

Chilton County authorities are reporting storm damage that is affecting homes and roadways.

A tree fell on top of a house at Main Street at Patton Street.

Responders are working to clear debris left in the roadways, according to a Facebook post from Chilton County 9-1-1

