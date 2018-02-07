Storm damage affects homes and roadways in Jemison - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Storm damage affects homes and roadways in Jemison

By Mia Watkins, Digital Content Producer
A tree fell on a house in Jemison, an area seeing storm damage. (Source: WBRC video) A tree fell on a house in Jemison, an area seeing storm damage. (Source: WBRC video)
JEMISON, AL (WBRC) -

Chilton County authorities are reporting storm damage that is affecting homes and roadways. 

A tree fell on top of a house at Main Street at Patton Street. 

Responders are working to clear debris left in the roadways, according to a Facebook post from Chilton County 9-1-1

