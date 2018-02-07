EF-0 tornado briefly touched down in Jemison Wednesday morning

The roof of St James Community Church in Jemison was damaged in this morning's storms. (Source: Damian Johnson/WBRC)

A tree fell on a house in Jemison, an area seeing storm damage. (Source: WBRC video)

According to officials with the National Weather Service, an EF-0 tornado with winds estimated around 80 mph briefly touched down in Jemison Wednesday morning just after 6 a.m.

Chilton County authorities reported storm damage affected homes and roadways. Luckily, no injuries were reported.

The weather service surveyed damage in the area Wednesday afternoon. After their initial investigation, they suspect an upper-end EF-0 tornado hit the area early Wednesday morning.

National Weather Service is Jemison suspects a low end tornado hit the area pic.twitter.com/rfDnGedAKW — Alan Collins (@fox6alancollins) February 7, 2018

The damage, mostly roof damage and downed trees, occurred on the city's west side between U.S. Highway 31 and the County Road 42 and County Road 38 intersection. Police ask that residents avoid the area.

A tree fell on top of a house at Main Street at Patton Street.

Downed power lines were also reported.

Responders are working to clear debris left in the roadways, according to a Facebook post from Chilton County 911.

