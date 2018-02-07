EF-0 tornado briefly touched down in Jemison Wednesday morning

The shooting took place after the victim arrived at the home and was told a pizza had not been ordered. While the victim tried to figure out who ordered the pizza, he was ambushed and shot.More >>
The University of Montevallo has confirmed their Chief of Police, Chadd Adams, has resigned his position.More >>
A suspect wanted in Kentucky on multiple "violent felony" charges was apprehended after a chase ended near Heflin Wednesday evening.More >>
According to officials with the National Weather Service, an EF-0 tornado with winds estimated around 80 mph briefly touched down in Jemison Wednesday morning just after 6 a.m.More >>
The city of Tuscaloosa reported four sanitary sewer spills Wednesday. Some of the areas affected included at least one near a neighborhood. The spills happened at a lift station near Cherrystone Circle, a lift station near Keenes Mill Road, a lift station near Jack Warner Parkway and in the 4400 block on Kauloosa Avenue.More >>
