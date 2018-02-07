Tuscaloosa to host photo, essay contest for HS students along with air show

The City of Tuscaloosa is offering a special way for high school students to becoming involved with the upcoming Tuscaloosa Regional Air Show.

Snapshots of Service Photo and Essay Contest, in which students are asked to show the concept of "serving others" in a photograph, is open to all high school students within Tuscaloosa County.



Photos will be evaluated based on creativity, originality and relation to theme. All photos must be accompanied by a relevant 500-word essay.



All qualified contest entries will be awarded an air square for the 2018 Tuscaloosa Regional Air Show on Sunday, April 15. The air square is a reserved section near show center that will accommodate up to five guests.



To be considered, contest entries must be received by March 23. Entries can be d ropped off at the Curry Environmental Services Center, 3440 Kauloosa Ave. Applicants must submit their entry on a USB drive labeled with their name.



Fifteen finalists will be selected. Each finalist will receive two tickets to the Regional Air Show pilot’s reception – one for themselves and one for their parent or guardian.

The reception will be held on April 13 from 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. at the Tuscaloosa River Market, 1900 Jack Warner Parkway. Air Show pilots, including U.S. Navy Blue Angels, will be in attendance.



The Tuscaloosa Regional Air Show, featuring the U.S. Navy Blue Angels, as well as other performers, will be at the Tuscaloosa Regional Airport April 14 - 15, 2018. The show will mark the fifth time the Blue Angels have performed at the Tuscaloosa Regional Airport. Tickets are currently on sale. Find out more information here.

