FIRST ALERT: Heavy morning rain

Heavy rain and for some--strong to severe storms are out there this morning. We expect the rain to be gone this afternoon and our temps to begin dropping into the 40s. It is expected to be breezy today, with winds coming at you around 10-15 mph, and gusts up to 20 mph.

Expect clearing skies overnight tonight with lows dropping into the upper 20s to low 30s.

Look for sunshine to return on Thursday, with highs topping out in the mid-50s.

Most of Friday should be dry, with increasing clouds during the day. Morning temps should be in the 30s, highs in the 50s, with a chance of showers moving into our northern counties by Friday night.

The weekend looks to be a wet one with morning temps in the 40s to 50s and highs in the upper 50s.

Scattered showers take us into our new work week as well, with mild temps expected to continue.

Don't forget your umbrella out there this morning.

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved.