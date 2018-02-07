Crews responding to fire at Corky Bell Dance Studio in Alabaster - WBRC FOX6 News - Birmingham, AL

Breaking

Crews responding to fire at Corky Bell Dance Studio in Alabaster

ALABASTER, AL (WBRC) -

Crews are working to put out a fire at a dance studio. 

The structure fire is at the Corky Bell Dance Studio in the 700 4th Place Southwest. 

This story is developing. 

Copyright 2018 WBRC. All rights reserved. 

Powered by Frankly