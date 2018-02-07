On The Walking Dead, the only weapon with an official name is Lucille, Negan's (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) barbed wire-wrapped baseball bat. But there are other characters with signature weapons,

On The Walking Dead, the only weapon with an official name is Lucille, Negan's (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) barbed wire-wrapped baseball bat. But there are other characters with signature weapons,

Conan the Barbarian may be headed to a small screen near you soon! Amazon has put Conan, a series based on Richard E. Howard's original novels, into development.

Conan the Barbarian may be headed to a small screen near you soon! Amazon has put Conan, a series based on Richard E. Howard's original novels, into development.

There are only two monocultural entertainment properties anymore: Game of Thrones and Star Wars. And one of those is ending next year.

There are only two monocultural entertainment properties anymore: Game of Thrones and Star Wars. And one of those is ending next year.

The internet is melting down over the Game of Thrones guys doing Star Wars movies

The internet is melting down over the Game of Thrones guys doing Star Wars movies



By Liam Mathews,

There are only two monocultural entertainment properties anymore: Game of Thrones and Star Wars. And one of those is ending next year. So if you're David Benioff and D.B. Weiss, executive producers of the television phenomenon of the decade, and you're looking for your next project, there's only one follow-up that could possibly reach that level of popular success, and it ain't Confederate. And if you're Star Wars president Kathleen Kennedy, you're tired of having to replace inexperienced directors. You want proven hitmakers expanding the Star Wars universe.

That is to say, Benioff & Weiss will be writing and producing a new series of Star Wars films. The news only broke a little while ago, but you've already gotten the details by now: it'll be a separate series from the in-progress Skywalker series and the in-development Rian Johnson-directed trilogy. No release dates have been set, because they have to finish Game of Thrones first.

HBO gave Variety a "no comment" on the fate of Benioff & Weiss' next project, the controversial Civil War alternate history series Confederate which stirred things up as its premise posits a world where slavery was never abolished. Maybe the Star Wars films will give them a gentlemanly way to abandon that ill-advised project.

Since this Game of Thones-meets-Star Wars news immediately broke the internet, folks had some very strong reactions to the team-up.

Have we done the red lightsaber wedding jokes yet pic.twitter.com/2t974IM3Uu

— Chris Taylor (@FutureBoy) February 6, 2018

This smart take comes from novelist Colson Whitehead, who won the Pulitzer and the National Book Award for The Underground Railroad, an alternate history in which slaves are the heroes. He is overqualified to take shots at Confederate, which is to be about a future in which the Confederacy won the Civil War. But we're glad he did.

An alternative history where the Death Star was never destroyed. https://t.co/6P57w0LcgR

— colson whitehead (@colsonwhitehead) February 6, 2018

People are mad that more white men will be put in charge of Star Wars movies, since every Star Wars movie has been written and/or directed by a white man.

Hey how about

Hiring someone who's not a white man???? Plenty of good writers and directors out there to choose from. I thought we were gonna have more diversity behind the scenes too?

— Magda (@neptunus98) February 6, 2018

This what the Thronesification of Star Wars would truly look like.

Star Wars is now gonna have a zillion characters and they're all gonna die

— Valerie Turpin (@valeriecturpin) February 6, 2018

Good advice. We went many years with no Star Wars movies and we were fine.

@disney just because you can make a new star wars movie every year doesn't mean you have to

— Josh Gruoner (@jgruoner) February 6, 2018

This captures both parts of the backlash in one tweet: too much Star Wars and too many white men getting opportunities over women and people of color.

You get a #StarWars and you get a #starwars Everybody (white dude) gets to direct a star wars! pic.twitter.com/n9D3IDImLc

— Gillian Finklea (@g_fink) February 6, 2018

But then there's this.

Benioff and Weiss are NOT directing their STAR WARS movies; only writing and producing. And given their prior work with Michelle MacLaren, there's a strong possibility she could even become SW's first announced female director.

— Andrew Todd (@mistertodd) February 6, 2018

#GiveMichelleMacLarenAStarWarsMovie

In conclusion, there's a Larry David gif for any situation.

tfw you're excited there's more star wars but also it's written by D&D pic.twitter.com/rrjhFESTKU

— jar jireh binks ?? (@sulcusandjirehs) February 6, 2018

Other Links From TVGuide.com

Game of Thrones

David Benioff

D.B. Weiss

Star Wars