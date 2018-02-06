Hoover teen missing, family and police looking for answers

Ajah Blackledge's family is working to get the word out about her disappearance.



They're posting flyers to every light pole and every building from Hoover to Bessemer to the East Side of Birmingham, hoping someone has seen the 18-year-old.



Her grandfather, Kenneth Blackledge, said this behavior is unlike her.

“She’s a lovely mild-mannered girl, very kind and we couldn't figure out what was going on. We just knew we had not heard from her so we tried to call her and all the calls went to the voicemail."

Blackledge was last seen on Monday, January 29th around 8:30 a.m. on Montgomery Highway in Hoover headed to class at Lawson State Community College's Bessemer Campus.



Hoover police investigators said she never reported to class. She was driving a gold-colored 2008 Ford Fusion.



"We had no sighting of her car and no sightings of her since last Monday. We have more questions than answers, that in itself brings about frustrations. So we have to do whatever we can do to continue the effort of trying to seek her location. We're just trying to find her,” continued Blackledge.



Hoover police said they have no evidence of any foul play, but it doesn’t change the way they are investigating this missing person case.



“In my mind, the key is to keep the word out there and hopefully sooner very sooner than later we will find her,” he continued.



